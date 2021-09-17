Hugh Edwin Hallmark, 65, died Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from COVID-19. He was born February 29, 1956 to the late James and Oleghla Hallmark. Hugh retired from Swedish Match after 39 years of dedicated work. Hugh was a quiet, down to earth guy who had a knack with mechanical things. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and loving on his fur baby, Bob.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Jim; and his buddy and father-in-law, Paul Staples, Sr.
Survivors include the love of his life for 47 years, Debbie Hallmark; son, Brian, who he loved and was so proud of; sister, Diane Fulkerson (Larry); two precious grandchildren, Lucy and Jase; sister-in-law, Darlene Jackson (Bennie); brother-in-law, Paul Staples, Jr. (Tammy); nephews, Jason and Jeffrey Hallmark, Michael Coffey, Ben Jackson (Holly), Hunter Staples (Sheryl), Colton Staples; niece, Brandy Daugherty (Charlie); his wonderful mother-in-law, Betty Staples; and his best friend, Patrick Jarboe.
Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held. James H. Davis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
His wife, Debbie, expressed the heartfelt belief that God had brought them together. He was the finest husband she could have ever prayed for.
Online messages of condolence maybe made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
