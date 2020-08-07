BELTON — Hugh Estil “Dick” Coakley, 94, of Belton, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at 5:23 a.m. at his home. Mr. Coakley was born Aug. 5, 1926, in McLean County, one of nine children born to Delbert and Clemmie Coakley. He was a carpenter, retired from TVA. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during World War II. During his time in the Army, which began in 1944, he was stationed in Ft. Hood, California, Seattle and Hawaii. From Hawaii, he went to Saipan Island, the last stop on his journey to the front lines of Okinawa, where U.S. forces were battling the Imperial Japanese Army. Private Coakley landed in Okinawa in May 1945 as part of the Army’s 96th Infantry Division. He was 18 years old. Wounded during this battle, he spent several months recuperating from his injuries. He received a Purple Heart for his injury; and he was awarded a Bronze Star for saving a fellow soldier on the battlefield. He was honorably discharged in 1946, having attained the rank of Corporal.
He was preceded in death by his son, Franklin Coakley.
He is survived by his son, Dennis Coakley of St. Joseph, Illinois; daughter Patricia A. Tester of Champaign, Illinois; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and brothers R.C. Coakley and Gerald Coakley, both of Sacramento.
There will be a drive-through visitation from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. The visitation will be followed by a graveside service at Rosewood Methodist Cemetery in Rosewood. Burial to follow in Rosewood Methodist Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Please designate that the contribution is for Muhlenberg County. Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
