BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. — Hugh Estil “Hughie” Pryor, 92, of Beverly Hills, Florida, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, under the care of Vitas Healthcare, surrounded by his family.
A native of Calhoun, he was born Oct. 29, 1928, to the late Conrad and Clarice Pryor, one of eight children. He was a staff sargent in the U.S. Army Air Corps and was honorably discharged in 1949, receiving the World War II Victory Medal for his service.
After the service, he completed his education and received a Bachelor of Science in teaching from New Jersey State Teachers College at Paterson, New Jersey, and received his Master of Arts degree from the School of Education and Community Services at Montclair State College in New Jersey. He taught elementary school and junior high and retired as the media specialist at Parsippany High School in Parsippany, New Jersey, in 1997. He was a favorite teacher and was loved by all his students throughout the years.
Hugh was a true ”Jack-of-all-trades.” He was a master carpenter, mechanic, plumber and electrician. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix or build. He was a budding artist, photographer, guitarist and country singer. Hugh even took flying lessons at the age of 70. He had a great sense of humor and loved to tell puns and silly jokes. He had a lifelong passion for riding motorcycles and rode his Harley Trike up until the age of 88.
After retirement, he and wife, Joan, traveled the U.S. in an Airstream RV, toured Europe and visited many of the Caribbean Islands. They settled in Barnegat, New Jersey, but Hugh got tired of shoveling snow and relocated to Beverly Hills, Florida, where he oversaw the construction of their new home and built two sheds and an art studio by hand.
In addition to his parents, Hugh was preceded in death by his first wife of 37 years, Joan M. McGonigle-Pryor, who died in 2004; his eldest daughter, Susan K. Pryor-Owens, in 2005; his brothers Harold and James C. Pryor; and his sisters, Sarah Galloway and Alice Lytle.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 33 years and soulmate, Joan H. Popolaski-Pryor; daughter Linda and her husband, Dr. Ernest Parente, of Overland Park, Kansas; daughter Nancy and her husband, Scott Mozes, of Franklin, New Jersey; brother Eugene Franklin Pryor, and wife Dorothy Merle, of Lewisport; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren with another one due in March.
Friends will be received in visitation from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Fero Funeral Home in Beverly Hills, Florida, followed by Mass and burial at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Our Lady of Grace Church in Beverly Hills, Florida.
Hugh’s family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Susan G. Komen Foundation in memory of his late daughter Susan. Donations can be made at Komen.org or by mail to Susan G. Komen, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.
