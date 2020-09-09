HARTFORD — Hugh Glenn Bunch, 77, of Hartford, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at his home under the care of Hospice of Ohio County. Born Aug. 22, 1943, in McLean County to the late George Latham Bunch and Sarah Ann Towery Bunch, Hugh farmed all his life. Always smiling, he was a kind and gentle man who loved all animals, especially horses. Hugh enjoyed hunting and especially being with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Bunch also was preceded in death by his brothers, Wendell, Ricky and Larry Bunch.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory include his wife of 57 years, Barbara Ann Blake Bunch; sons Anthony “Tony” Glenn Bunch (Kathy) and William “Billy” Arvil Bunch (Teresa); daughters Theresa Ann Payne (Michael) and April Renea Basham (Chad); 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; brothers Howard and Donald Bunch; sisters Ann James (John), Mabel Cain and Faye Young; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will schedule a memorial service for Hugh Glenn Bunch at a later date. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
