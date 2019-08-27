Hugh Lynn Wade, 79, of Owensboro, passed away on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Nov. 5, 1939, in Ohio County to the late Leonard and Edwina Langford Wade. Hugh worked as a tool and die maker for Century Aluminum and was a U.S. Marine veteran. He was a lifetime member of the DAV, Fleet Reserve, American Legion and the Marine Corps League. Hugh was also a member at First Baptist Church and was an Owensboro Daviess County representative for JECVO KY and a member of the NRA, Sunset Cruises Car Club, and was a recently reborn Republican.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Robert David Wade.
Survivors include daughter Cathy Wade Garner; brother Stephen Wade (Mollie); sister Peggy Wade; daughter-in-law Charla Wade; two nieces, Jordan Franklin (Demont) and Jacy Wade; great-nephew Maize Franklin; special friends and hunting buddies, Joe Michael Barnard (Kristina), John Thomas and Grayden Barnard.
Services will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 3 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Final salute is at 5:30 p.m. being led by the Marine Corps League. Graveside services with military honors will be at 10 a.m. on Friday at Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Toys for Tots, 4100 Kipling Drive, Owensboro, KY 42303 or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen's Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
