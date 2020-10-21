BEAVER DAM — Hugh M. Smaltz II, 90, of Beaver Dam, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at his home. Hugh was born in Marion, Indiana, to the late Hugh and Frances Smaltz. He grew up along the Mississinewa River and quickly developed a passion for the northern adventures with his father. Together, they forged life-long bonds with others having a common goal — adventure and discovery of the Northern Michigan Territory. Past times in those days were comprised of fishing, hiking and enjoying the beaches of Cecil Bay.
Hugh attended Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Indiana, graduated in 1952; and the University of Chicago, graduated in 1954. Later, he partnered with his father’s glove business and extended the Montpelier Glove Co. to Hartford. Hugh was a member of Hartford Baptist Church, where he was an R.A. leader and a Sunday school teacher. He was a member of Hartford Lions Club and active with the Easter Seals Campaign. He received the Boy Scout Silver Beaver award, which is the highest award given in scouting. Hugh also served in the U.S. Army and was a member of Gideons International. In 1960, Hugh married Chalna Snodgrass from Centertown. Together, Hugh and Chalna raised Marla and Hugh III (Monty).
He is survived by his wife, Chalna; children Marla and Hugh III (Monty) and his wife, Brenda; grandchildren Melodi Gramig (Ben), Melissa Toppass (Josh), Meredith Goins (David), Zachary Smaltz, Julianna Smaltz and Michael Smaltz; seven great-grandchildren, Ava Goins, Caleb Gramig, Alex Goins, Mallory Toppass, Aaron Goins, Audrey Gramig and Elizabeth (Elly) Toppass.
Services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Ed Mitchell officiating. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Military rites will be presented by the Ohio County Honor Guard.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, only half of our seating capacity can be occupied and face masks are required.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Gideons International or Oneida Baptist Institute. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
