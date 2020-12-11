CALHOUN — Hugh Rightmyer, 85, of Calhoun, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at his home in Calhoun. Hugh Robert Rightmyer was born March 8, 1935, in Orlando, Florida, to the late Robert and Marjorie Lashbrook Rightmyer and was married to the former Judith May Nall on July 7, 1956.
Hugh grew up in the Glenville Community and attended Calhoun Grade School and Calhoun High School, where he excelled in academics and basketball. He was a 1953 graduate of Calhoun High School and served as the class president. After graduating from the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy in 1957, Hugh lived in Owensboro and was employed by Weir’s Drug Store. During this time, he served in the U.S. Army Reserves for six years. In 1962, Hugh moved back to Calhoun and was the owner and operator of Owens Drug Store for 40 years until his retirement. He served on the Calhoun City Council for many years and was a longtime member of Calhoun Lions Club. Hugh was a faithful member of Calhoun Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He was a devoted husband and father who enjoyed family time. Hugh loved fishing and eating out with friends. An avid Kentucky Wildcat basketball fan, he held season tickets and attended as many games as possible.
In addition to his parents, Hugh was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Jean Quisenberry; and a brother, Larry D. Rightmyer.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Judith Nall Rightmyer; three children, Joseph Allen Rightmyer (Melanie), Dr. Gerald Rush Rightmyer (Diane) and Mary Elizabeth Rightmyer Cheatham; five grandchildren, Casandra Jo Rightmyer, Tonya Marie Rightmyer, Luke Curtis Rightmyer, Trevor Taylor Cheatham and Allie Rae Cheatham; a sister, Eppie Lanham of Owensboro; and a brother, Robert H. Rightmyer of Danville.
Private family services will be held Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Hugh’s services will be streamed live at 1 p.m. Saturday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Hugh’s family would like to thank his caregivers, Lisa Munoz, Becky Atherton, Annette Dant, Robb, Marissa and Denice of Baptist Health Hospice.
The Hugh Rightmyer family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Mary Eula Heisler Scholarship Fund, c/o Calhoun Baptist Church, P.O. Box 283, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Hugh at muster
Commented