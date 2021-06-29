Hugh “Tubby” Mullen, 72, of Owensboro, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at his home. He was born on Jan. 17, 1949, in Daviess County to the late Joseph and Mary Frances Mullen. Tubby retired from R.C. Cola Company after 47 years. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and teaching kids to hunt and fish. Tubby was the best ice maker repairman around.
He is preceded in death by his son, Bryant Mullen, and three brothers, John “Butch” Mullen, Vincent Mullen, Kevin “Moe” Mullen, and his best friend, Hoover.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Patricia “Patty” Mullen; son, Will (Shelly) Mullen; two grandchildren, Broc Mullen and Austin Sands; five sisters, Nola (Charles) Courtney, Marilyn (Mike) Kerwin, Bernadette (Norm) Wheeler, Monica Mullen, and Maria (Terry) Phillips; a brother, David Mullen; his best friends, Scotty Hatfield, Dwight Raymond, Lewis Dixon, Mitchell Rust, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Joe Billy and Pam Wells for all their help.
Services will be at Noon Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the Chapel of James H. Davis Funeral Home. Burial will be in Scherer Cemetery in Stanley. Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and after 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Flamingos for Amber, P.O. Box 1563, Owensboro, KY 42302 or Humane Society 3101 W. Second Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented