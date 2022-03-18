MADISONVILLE — Hulin Dewitt Wagoner Jr., 62, of Madisonville, died on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 11 p.m. under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was a member of Neals Chapel General Baptist Church and had been a delivery driver for Bluegrass Home
Medical.
Survivors: wife, Kim Payton Wagoner; sister, Brenda (JR) Ferguson; and brothers, Lawrence (Daphne) Wagoner and Roger (Tasha) Wagoner.
Service: 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented