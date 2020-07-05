Hunter Brown, 19, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. He was born in Owensboro on Sept. 28, 2000, to Carla Greenwalt Brown and the late Michael Dale Brown Jr. Hunter was currently enrolled in school for welding. He enjoyed fishing, older cars, welding and hanging out with friends. Hunter especially loved his nieces and nephews.
Along with his father, Hunter is preceded in death by his mammaw, Sherry Greenwalt.
Along with his mother, Hunter is survived by his siblings, Natalie Brown (Brian Fraim), Kirsten Brown (Zachary Sciaccotta) and Robert Brown; his stepmom, Tammy Vernon Brown; his papaw, Joe Greenwalt; his nieces and nephews, Madalynn Fraim, Emmett Sciaccotta and Oliver Sciaccotta; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and again from 9 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Brown.
