Hunter Lane Howard, 20, of Whitesville, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Owensboro. He was born July 27, 2000, in Owensboro. Hunter was self-employed, owning his own logging business. He was a graduate of Triplett High School and had attended the Bethel Outreach Ministry.
Hunter loved his daughters very much. He loved anything that had to do with the outdoors, including coon hunting, A.T.V. riding, fishing, hunting and riding his horse, Cash. He also enjoyed big cookouts with his family and friends — the bigger, the better. Hunter was a very outgoing person who never met a stranger and became a friend to everyone he met. He had compassion for others and would do anything for them. Hunter’s favorite saying was “You just need some Hunter Howard in your life, Ole Son!” He had been saddened recently with the loss of his dog, a black lab named Molly.
Hunter was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Dan Cole in 2012 and Tooter Howard in 2013; and a cousin, Cory Galloway in 2016.
Surviving are his daughters, Annsley Marie Howard and Idaleigh Nichole Howard; parents, Kristen and John Jones of Philpot and Jason Howard and fiancee Samantha Dunn of Central City; grandparents, Larry and Cathy Holt of Owensboro, Jackie and Gina Howard of Island, John and Mary Jones of Owensboro and John and Laural Ammon of Hartford; great-grandparent, Patricia Cole of Owensboro; a sister, Bailey Dawn Conrad and husband Trevor of Sacramento; and three brothers, Landon Howard and Corbin Cole Jones, both of Philpot, and Brantley Howard of Central City.
The funeral service for Hunter Howard will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Reid’s Orchard. Burial will follow in Island Baptist Church Cemetery in Island. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday at Reid’s Orchard. Everyone planning to attend the funeral service at Reid’s is urged to bring your own chairs.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Hunter shall be within current health and safety directives. Everyone shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and social distance yourselves.
Memorial contributions may be made payable to Kristen Jones for Hunter’s Children’s Account, mail to Independence Bank, Attention: Jennifer Allen, 2425 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42303. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
