HARDINSBURG — Huston DeHaven, 78, of Hardinsburg died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. He was a member of Hardinsburg United Methodist Church, a Vietnam veteran of the United States Army, and a retired teacher and superintendent of Breckinridge County Schools.
Survivors: wife, Tabitha ‘Tabby’ DeHaven; daughter, Lisa Galloway; and son,
Rob DeHaven.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Hardinsburg United Methodist Church. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy: Hardinsburg United Methodist Church.
Commented