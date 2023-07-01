ROCKPORT, INDIANA — I. Louise Linegar, 102, of Rockport, Indiana, died Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the Water’s of Rockport. Louise worked at St. Mary’s Hospital in Evansville, Indiana for many years. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Rockport, Indiana.
Survivors: daughter, Brenda Hack.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2023, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Shiloh Cemetery, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Commented