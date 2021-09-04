Sgt. Ian Hunter Taylor, 24, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Daviess County. He greeted this world on April 30, 1997, in Longmont, Colorado, screaming, hollering and having a good time. He continued living his life in that manner for his short 24 years with us. Ian was the number one son of Timothy Wayne Taylor and Anne Marshall Collins Taylor, both of Owensboro. He was a volunteer firefighter and combat medic with the Kentucky National Guard. There was not an animal he didn’t love and who didn’t love him back. Ian could be found at times at a certain farm in Ohio County taking a nap with a horse as a headrest. He loved trucks, cars, motorcycles and basically anything with a motor. It was a passion that filled his parent’s driveway so full, they had to park in the street. He loved his friends at The Pub and Ten.O.Six. Ian loved his friends deeply.
He was preceded in death by a two grandmothers, Bonnie Taylor and Donna Finn Collins.
He is survived by his Pop and Mom, Tim and Anne; two sisters, Hannah Quinn Taylor and Chelsea Serena Marie Taylor; future brother-in-law, Nolan White; a beautiful, nearly two-year-old baby girl whom he adored, Addyson Jean Marshall Taylor (Ciearra Deaton); his sweet girlfriend, Mekala Smith; grandmothers Rachel Rosenfield and Joyce Sheffer; grandfathers William Herbert Collins Jr. (Angela Collins) and Kennith Taylor; great-grandmother Mary Hart Lyle; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be noon Tuesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday and after 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
