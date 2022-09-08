BLOOMFIELD, INDIANA — Ian LaBron, 33, of Bloomfield, Indiana went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Indiana University Bloomington Hospital. Ian Keith LaBron was born Dec. 10, 1988, in Bowling Green. He was a 2007 Graduate of Bowling Green High School where he played football for four years and was a member of the Catholic faith. Ian was a stay-at-home dad who greatly loved his children. He was known in his community for his work and partnership at the Brick Star Coffee Bar in Scotland, Indiana, was an avid gamer, and also enjoyed music.
Ian was preceded in death by a sister, Alexandria LaBron Carter, and by his two grandfathers, Alvin Bickett and Charles LaBron, Sr.
Survivors include his fiancée and partner of nine years, Khristan Solliday; his mother, Amy Bickett LaBron of Cape Coral, Florida; his father, Charles LaBron (Lyana) of San Antonio, Texas; two sons, Noah LaBron of Bowling Green and Isaac LaBron of Bloomfield; his grandmothers, Betty Bickett of Rumsey and Mary LaBron of Jacksonville, Arkansas; a brother, Shay LaBron of Tucson, Arizona; three sisters, Kennedy LaBron of Cape Coral, Florida, Gabby LaBron of Brandon, Florida, and Tavia LaBron Dotson of Little Rock, Arkansas; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Calhoun with Father Jegin Puthenpurackal officiating. Friends may visit with Ian’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Home, Calhoun Chapel. Prayer services for Ian will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Muster’s in Calhoun.
The Ian LaBron family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Ian LaBron Educational Fund for his children, C/O Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Ian at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented