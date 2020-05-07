Ida Bell (Dant) Robinson, 92, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Feb. 19, 1928, in Elba, Kentucky, to the late Bernard and Gertrude “Big Momma” Daugherty Dant. Ida retired from Owensboro Board of Education, where she worked for 13 years. She then went on to work for Audubon Area Community Services, where she volunteered as a companion at the Roosevelt House. Ida was a member of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed spending time with her family. They were very special to her.
Along with her parents, Ida was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Owen Clayton Robinson; one brother; and four sisters, one of whom was her twin, Mary Bell.
She is survived by her children, Owen Clayton (Katherine) Robinson Jr. and Donna (Lanny) Tyler; her grandchildren, Christopher Clayton Robinson, Bowen Mitchell Robinson, Brian Wayne Tyler and Joshua Matthew Tyler; and five great-grandchildren.
Private services will be held. Burial will follow at St. Alphonsus Cemetery.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Robinson.
