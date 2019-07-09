Ida Marie Aldridge Boone was called to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 8, 2019. She was 93 years old. Ms. Ida was born June 13, 1926, to the late William Henry Aldridge and Josie Elizabeth Ward Aldridge. Ms. Ida was the youngest of eight children.
Ms. Ida was a member of The House of Prayer-Pentecostal Church, but she attended Pleasant Ridge Pentecostal Church with her devoted friend, Sister Nancy. Ms. Ida loved going to church and spending time with family and friends. Everyone that was blessed to know this smiling face just called her "Grandma."
Ms. Ida is survived by four children, Danny (Connie) Hibbard of Schererville, Indiana, John (Ginger) Boone of Merrillville, Indiana, Michael (Shirley) Boone of Owensboro and Faye (Gerald) Kinison of Utica. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many, many friends. She loved them all the same.
Ms. Ida was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Estile Boone, her son, Junior A. Boone, and her daughters, Maxcine (Mickie) Kasy, Katherine Schartung and Marlene Lockhart.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.
