VONORE, Tenn. -- Ida May Hawkins Wells, 96, of Vonore, passed away on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born in Whitesville, on April 24, 1923, to the late Marion Hawkins and Anna Tom Hawkins. Ida was out-going, creative, energetic and remained engaged with family and friends over long distances and times. She was a graduate of Daviess County High School and had a long a varied career as a mother, entrepreneur and business owner. At the time of her death, she had just exhibited a newly created collection of her artworks at the Rarity Bay Art Show in Vonore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Thomas Wells of Whitesville, whom she met and married on Dec. 24, 1941; a son, Larry Wells; and a sister, Bonnie Hawkins Kruck.
Survivors include her daughter, Phyllis Wells Isley, of Vonore, grandchildren Shelly Wells Henery (Jeff), of Hilliard, Ohio, and James Wells (Christy), of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; and a brother, Thomas Hawkins (Marilyn), of Owensboro.
Services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville. Burial will follow in Cates Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
