GREENVILLE — Ida Nadine Everett, 88, of Greenville, died Thursday, April 14,
2022, at Sparks Nursing Center in Central City. She was a homemaker.
Survivors: husband, Jewell Ray Everett; stepsons, Joe (Dana) Everett, Mark Evertt,
and Tim (Joyce)
Everett; and sister,
Jettia Duvall.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville. Burial:
Olive Grove Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the
time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
Commented