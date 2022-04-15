GREENVILLE — Ida Nadine Everett, 88, of Greenville, died Thursday, April 14,

2022, at Sparks Nursing Center in Central City. She was a homemaker.

Survivors: husband, Jewell Ray Everett; stepsons, Joe (Dana) Everett, Mark Evertt,

and Tim (Joyce)

Everett; and sister,

Jettia Duvall.

Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville. Burial:

Olive Grove Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the

time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.

Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.