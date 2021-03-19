LEXINGTON — Ida Young Stevens, 92, passed away peacefully in Lexington on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Ida was born Feb. 14, 1929, in Hancock County to the late Retes and Mary Nichols Young.
She went to work in a cotton mill in Indiana and had many stories about riding the ferry back and forth across the river. After World War II, she married her late husband, Pearl T. Stevens, of Pellville, and they were members of Hawesville Baptist Church. Ida was most proud of her family, and they knew how loved they were.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pearl T. Stevens; a daughter, Sheila McMillen; parents Retes and Mary Young; brothers Albert, James and Shirley Young; sisters Louise Dawson, Eloise King and Ada Gray.
Survivors include her children, Pearl Halsey Stevens, Suzon (Philip) Lowe and Roger (Connie) Stevens; grandchildren Vicki (Joe) Decker, James (Angela) Rison, Sonya (Richard) Morgan, Chris (Angel) Stevens, Danny Stevens, Roger Thomas Stevens and Katie (Matt) Preston; several great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; sister Robertine Derrick; also survived by her is a special friend and former daughter-in-law, Hatsuyo Stevens.
Private family services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Hawesville with burial following in Serenity Hills. Her great nephew, Steve Jackson, will be officiating the service. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
All those attending the visitation and funeral will be required to wear a mask or other facial covering.
