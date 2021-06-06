Ilene F. Howerton, 84, of Owensboro, died Saturday, May 29, 2021, at her home with her family by her side. The Central City native was born March 14, 1937, to the late Frank and Essie Bastin. Ilene worked as a medical assistant for several doctors before opening up her own business, A Little Bit of Kuntry. She was very talented at basket weaving and made beautiful baskets. Ilene enjoyed sewing and was an avid reader. Her favorite time was being with her grandchildren, who affectionately called her Nana.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Howerton also was preceded in death by her husband, John Howerton Jr.; brother Harold Bastin; and sister Margie Stringer.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan Howerton-Jackson; sons Doug Howerton (Sabrina), Barry Howerton (Jill) and John Howerton III; grandchildren Dalton, Ben, Shane, Michael, Brittainy and Jason; four great-grandchildren; and sister Nancy Ellis.
There will be a service noon Tuesday at Owensboro Memorial Gardens Christ Chapel.
The number of those attending the service for Ms. Howerton shall be within current health and safety directives.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, c/o Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and condolences for the family of Ilene Howerton may be left at www.glenncares.com.
