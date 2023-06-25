SACRAMENTO- Iletta Mae Pannell, 61, of Sacramento died Friday, June 23, 2023, at her residence. Mrs. Pannell was born July 28, 1961, in Muhlenberg County. She was retried from Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville. Mrs. Pannell loved her pets, puppies, fishing, horseback riding, boating, and hiking. She loved the water and any beach, where she loved to snorkel and find shells. She loved to find and to collect rocks, she was a rock hound. Mrs. Pannell is preceded in death by her parents, David Ray and Nancy Elizabeth Wootten.
Survivors include her husband, Paul Pannell; daughter, Nicole Wengerd; grandson, Gabriel Wengerd.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento with Bro. Jonathan Lail officiating. Burial will follow in Sacramento Methodist Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 27, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
