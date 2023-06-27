SACRAMENTO — Iletta Mae Pannell, 61, of Sacramento, died Friday, June 23, 2023, at her residence. Mrs. Pannell was born July 28, 1961, in Muhlenberg County. She retried from Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville. Mrs. Pannell loved her pets, puppies, fishing, horseback riding, boating, and hiking. She loved the water and the beach, where she loved to snorkel and find shells. She loved to find and to collect rocks; she was a rock hound.
Mrs. Pannell was preceded in death by her parents, David Ray and Nancy Elizabeth Wootten.
Survivors include her husband, Paul Pannell; daughter, Nicole Wengerd; and grandson, Gabriel Wengerd.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento, with Bro. Jonathan Lail officiating. Burial will follow in Sacramento Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
