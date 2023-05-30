Ima Jean Allgood, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023, at her home. She was born in Owensboro Oct. 31, 1942, to the late Luther Raymond and Louella Bea Sparks Peveler. She was a member of the Southern Baptist Secretary Association and Crosspointe Baptist Church where she was a secretary for 21 years. Ima Jean enjoyed doing word searches, cross stitching, crocheting, and watching game shows.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Howard Allgood, Sr.; her son, David Jones; her brother, Jackie Peveler; and her sister, Dorothy Lacefield.
Ima Jean is survived by her children, Luella (Jeff) Mann and Bill (Kendell) Allgood; 11 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and her brothers, Jimmy Peveler and Dwain Peveler.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Crosspointe Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 11 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen's Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.
