CALHOUN -- Ima Jean Mayes, 91, of Calhoun, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Mrs. Mayes was born March 13, 1928, in Hopkins County. She was a homemaker and member of Woodson Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Brown; two brothers; and three sisters.
She is survived by her son, Tim (Nelda) Brown; granddaughter Andrea (Mark) Schmitt; and two great-grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Powderly with the Rev. Tom Webb officiating. Burial to follow in Memorial Gardens.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented