HARTFORD — Iman Bratcher, 78, of Hartford, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Ohio County Hospital. Iman was a master mechanic at Amax Mines in Illinois and a heavy equipment operator for Appalachia Coal. He also worked for seven years at Green River Electric (Kenergy) as a bucket truck operator. His hobbies were trap shooting and restoring classic cars and motors.
Iman was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Ruby Pearl Austin Bratcher; two brothers, Donald Bratcher and Carl Bratcher; and two sisters, Virginia Trogdon and Sheila Kane.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Beverly Johnson Bratcher; three sons, Ernie (Bobbi) Bratcher of Iowa, John Andrew (Kim) Porter of Thornwood, New York, and Jordan Clay (Shannon) Bratcher of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Nina Sue Bratcher Davis of Huntsville, Alabama; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
Commented