JASPER, Ind. — Imelda Williams, 85, of Jasper, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper.
She was born Jan. 7, 1936, in Birdseye, Indiana, to Lloyd and Irene (Sanders) Bolden; and married Robert A. Williams on July 9, 1990, in Las Vegas. Imelda was preceded in death by her husband June 13, 2003; and brother, Garold Bolden.
She is survived by her sister, Margie Leonard, of Birdseye; brother, Harold “Fuzzy” (Edna) Bolden, of Birdseye; sister-In-Law, Judy Bolden, of Jasper; half-sisters, Sherry (Larry) Dollar, of Avon, and Shelley Cummins, of Corydon; step-sisters, Bonnie Houpt, of Brownsburg and Brenda Waddle, of Indianapolis; and step-brother, Randall Jackson, of Pennsylvania.
Imelda graduated from Birdseye High School; and was employed as a secretary at Wagner Schuck Insurance Agency in Owensboro, Kentucky for many years.
Interment will take place at Birdseye Cemetery in Birdseye, Indiana. No visitation or services will be held.
Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Condolences may be shared at: www.nassandson.com.
