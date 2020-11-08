CENTRAL CITY — Imo Jean Randolph, 81, of Central City, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville. She was a member of Reservoir Hill Pentecostal Church and a housekeeping supervisor at Super 8 Motel.
Survivors include her husband, Lyndell Randolph; son Jeff Randolph; daughters Karen Geary and Tamie Fisher of Central City; and a brother, Charles Joines.
Service: Noon Monday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery, Central City. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Monday.
Family and friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
