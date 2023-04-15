BEAVER DAM — Imogene Baize Tichenor, 87, of Beaver Dam, died Thursday, April 13, 2023, at The Heartford House in Owensboro. Imogene was born in Ohio County to the late Ealy and Addie Wallace Baize. She was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Othie Baize and Henry Baize, and her sisters, Covie Baize, Ola Baize, Yetta Baize Moseley, and Christine Baize Allen.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Rev. Jesse L. Tichenor; daughters, Sheila (Darrell) Witten of Clarkson, Susan Tichenor of Beaver Dam, and Pam (Brad) Sisk of Beaver Dam; and granddaughters, Erin and Emily Sisk.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Rev. Carroll Moseley officiating. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
