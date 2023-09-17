Imogene H. Collins, 92, of Owensboro, passed on Friday, September 15, 2023 while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born on February 6, 1931 in Owensboro to the late John & Lula Krahwinkel Hamilton. She was a member of Audubon Nazarene Church.
Imogene enjoyed working puzzles, swinging on her front porch, college basketball, especially watching the University of Kentucky Wildcats, but most of all loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. James Collins; daughter, Rebecca Collins Reeise; brothers, Wilbur, Gene, Roger, Bill, James “Skeeze” and Carl Hamilton; sisters, Mary Billings, Dorothy Durbin, and Katherine Blincoe; and daughter in law, Carla Collins.
Survivors include her three daughters, Brenda Brake, Barbara Collins and Billie J. Nall (Jim); three sons, John Collins, Scott Collins, and Sam Collins; 16 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 11 great great grandchildren; sister, Lou “Tutor” Royal (Bobby), and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. on Monday, September 18, 2023 at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation is from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home and after 10 a.m. Monday.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Heartford House for their wonderful care to Imogene.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
