Imogene H. Collins, 92, of Owensboro, passed Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Feb. 6, 1931, in Owensboro to the late John and Lula Krahwinkel Hamilton. She was a member of Audubon Nazarene Church. Imogene enjoyed working puzzles, swinging on her front porch, and college basketball, especially the University of Kentucky Wildcats, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. James Collins; daughter, Rebecca Collins Reeise; brothers, Wilbur, Gene, Roger, Bill, James “Skeeze”, and Carl Hamilton; sisters, Mary Billings, Dorothy Durbin, and Katherine Blincoe; and daughter-in-law, Carla Collins.
Survivors include her three daughters, Brenda Brake, Barbara Collins, and Billie J. Nall (Jim); three sons, John Collins, Scott Collins, and Sam Collins; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Lou “Tutor” Royal (Bobby); and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation is 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Heartford House for their wonderful care of Imogene.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented