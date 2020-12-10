Imogene Hack Fleming, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. She was born near Leitchfield in Sadler on Nov. 13, 1933, to the late William and Emma Oller Hack.
Imogene worked at General Electric Co. in Owensboro, making television tubes for more than 21 years before joining the family business, Fleming TV and Electronics. Fleming TV successfully sold and serviced televisions with the new transistors that were to replace GE’s tubes.
Imogene enjoyed sewing, crafts and taking trips with friends made at GE and church. Imogene also found time for those who were homebound from illness or disability, opening her home to many. She really enjoyed gospel music and always was ready to go to a singing. She was always quick to be thankful for her neighbors and speak well of them. She greatly enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren and also other children of the family.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Sherry Fleming; and her husband of 66 years, J.C. Fleming Jr., who passed away Dec. 2, 2020.
She is survived by her son, Keith (Rina) Fleming; by Connie (Charles) Cain, who became loving members of her family as well as their children; by grandchildren Dr. James K. Fleming Jr. and Dr. Amanda (Michael) Marsch; by brothers the Rev. Billy Hack and John Hack; and by nieces and nephews.
Private services will be Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rosehill Cemetery.
All 25 loved ones who wish to honor Imogene at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
