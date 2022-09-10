Imogene Hall Stallings, 94, of Owensboro passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022. She was born July 30, 1928, in Daviess County to the late Curtis W. Hall and Ida Hoffman (Martin J.) Wink. She worked at Wendell Foster. She was a member of the Kentucky Colonels and attended Immaculate Catholic Church.
Imogene enjoyed spending her time gardening, playing Bingo, and spending time with her family. She also volunteered many hours at Sutton Elementary School.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Byron Alan Stallings.
Imogene is survived by her children, Mark (Wilma) Stallings, Maurice “Mo” (Pattie) Stallings, Donna (Jim) Mitchell, and Deborah (Gary) Aders; grandchildren, Mark Alan Stallings, Matthew James Stallings, Crystal (Mark) Reidel, John Martin Mitchell, Chris (Shaunna) Aders, Brandon (Lisa) Aders, Jase (Mykaela Brelecki) Aders, Nicholas (April) Aders, Vicki (Chuck) Horn, Lee (Tina Fischer) Faught, and Lisa (Jason Rice) Baldwin; 25 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Lois Hancock and Joan Faye (Randy) Scott; and several nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m., with prayers being said at 5:30 p.m., Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and again from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to Wendell Foster, 815 Triplett St., P.O. Box 1668, Owensboro, KY 42303. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to Wendell Foster, 815 Triplett St., P.O. Box 1668, Owensboro, KY 42303. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
