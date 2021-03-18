Imogene M. Pulliam, 98, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021. She was born Nov. 27, 1922, in Narrows to the late Charlie and Bertha (Hardin) Muffett. She was a homemaker and a member of Roseville Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Allen K. Pulliam; son Carl Pulliam; and siblings Wayne Muffett, Millie Brownd, and Lou Marsh.
She is survived by her son, Brent Pulliam (Lois) of Philpot; daughter Regina Rice (Doug) of Hawesville; five grandchildren, Tashina Crowe, Ian Rice, Daniel Pulliam, Jennifer Dahmke and Melanie Pulliam; three great-grandchildren, Liam, Kaylee and Sophia; and sister Shirley Blan of Hawesville.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, private services will be livestreamed at 2 p.m. Saturday at www.davisfuneralhome.com. Burial will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Special thanks to her friends, Brenda Helms, Jessica Slawson and Helen Kirkman.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the donors favorite charity.
Online messages of condolence may be shared at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
