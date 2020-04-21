ISLAND — Imogene McElwain, 94, of Island, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville. Mary Imogene Jarvis was born Aug. 3, 1925, in Island to the late John Thomas and Ethel Mae Everly Jarvis and was married to Charles William McElwain. Imogene retired as an LPN from the former Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital and was a member of Island United Methodist Church. She loved the Lord, her family and friends, and also enjoyed reading books, listening to music and sharing stories of her life. In addition to her parents, Imogene was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. McElwain, who died July 16, 1986.
Survivors include a son, Michael W. (Nancy) McElwain of Madisonville; a daughter, Mary Virginia Ellington of Hanson; five grandchildren, DeeDee Boyken, Justin Nolan, Elissa Capps, Celia McGuire and Ami-Jordan Robertson; 11 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family graveside services will be held Tuesday at Island Community Cemetery with the Rev. Eric Espada officiating. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Imogene’s family.
Imogene’s services will be streamed live at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
The Imogene McElwain family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Island Community Cemetery Fund; C/O Susan Edmonds, 125 East Broadway, Island, Kentucky 42350.
