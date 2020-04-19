ISLAND — Imogene McElwain 94, of Island, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Baptist Health Madisonville. Mary Imogene Jarvis was born August 3, 1925 in Island, Kentucky to the late John Thomas and Ethel Mae Everly Jarvis and was married to Charles William McElwain. Imogene retried as an LPN from the former Owensboro — Daviess County Hospital and was a member of Island United Methodist Church. She loved the Lord, her family and friends, and also enjoyed reading books, listening to music and sharing stories of her life. In addition to her parents, Imogene was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. McElwain, who died July 16, 1986.
Survivors include a son, Michael W. McElwain (Nancy) of Madisonville; a daughter, Mary Virginia Ellington of Hanson; five grandchildren, DeeDee Boyken, Justin Nolan, Elissa Capps, Celia McGuire, and Ami-Jordan Robertson; 11 great grandchildren; and a great great granddaughter.
In compliance with health and public safety directives private family graveside services will be held Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Island Community Cemetery with the Rev. Eric Espada officiating. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Imogene’s family.
Imogene’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 3:30 P.M. Tuesday.
The Imogene McElwain family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Island Community Cemetery Fund; C/O Susan Edmonds; 125 East Broadway; Island, Kentucky 42350.
