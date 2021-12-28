BEAVER DAM — Imogene Miller Hines, 94, of Beaver Dam, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Ohio County Hospital. She was born on July 13, 1927 in McHenry to the late Sandford Edgar and Daisy Ellen Parrot Miller. Imogene was the oldest living member of McHenry Baptist Church, where she faithfully attended for 66 years and taught Sunday school since 1953. She was a graduate of Central Park High School and Western Kentucky University, a retired teacher and a member of the local, state and national education associations. Mrs. Hines taught in the Ohio County School System for 32 years. She was a member of the Ohio County Hospital Auxiliary and for many years did volunteer work for several different civic organizations in Ohio County.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband George W. Hines in November of 1971; her siblings, Lettie Stevens, Leota Kincheloe, Neoma Rock, Mildred Baize, Muriel Kincheloe, Conrad Miller and two infant siblings; nephews, Edgar, Eddie Joe, Kenny, Jerry and Terry and one niece, Velma.
She leaves behind to cherish many memories 10 nephews, Russell Stevens, Don Kincheloe, Danny Rock, Freddie Rock, Dickie Rock, Phillip Rock, Roger Rock, Verion Miller, Dennis Baize and Jimmy Kincheloe; and four nieces, Janice Olsen, Clarine Baldwin, Linda Davis and Nancy Trail.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021 at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Brent Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Render Memorial Cemetery in McHenry. Friends may visit with Imogene’s family from 9 a.m.until the time of the service on Thursday.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution to McHenry Baptist Church, P.O. Box 154, McHenry, Kentucky 42354. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Imogene Miller Hines by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented