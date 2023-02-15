ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Imogene Ruth “Imie” (Golladay) Gibbs, 100, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at The Waters Nursing Home in Rockport, Indiana. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Rockport, Indiana, and held various jobs over the course of her life.
Survivors: daughters, Gwynn (Mike) Turner and Jane (Steve) Wheaton.
Service: 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Trinity United Methodist Church.
