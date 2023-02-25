Ina Jane Hagerman, formerly of Falls of Rough and Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Jane was born Sept. 26, 1932, to the late Murray and Rosa Midkiff Tate. Jane was a licensed practical nurse and worked at the Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital. She was a Christian and a faithful member of the former Calvary Temple Assembly of God. She loved music and was gifted at playing the piano. Jane loved outdoor activities including being on her farm, working in the yard, and loving on her feline pet friends, especially her favorite furry friend, Mona. Jane was also an excellent cook and made delicious home-made pies.
In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Carroll R. Hagerman, who passed away Mar. 10, 2021. Carroll was a long-term member of the electrical union. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Betty Cox; her brothers, Wesley and Ellis Tate; and an infant brother, Belmont Tate.
Jane is survived by her sisters, Dorothy Henderson and Patsy Hamilton; her sisters-in-law, Regina Jennings and Hazel Wilson; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
The family sends a special thanks to the staff at Cedarhurst Senior Living who cared for Jane, especially Tamara Wallace and Savannah Ellis.
The family requests that any donation be made to the Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 W. 2nd St., Owensboro, KY 42301, on behalf of Jane.
