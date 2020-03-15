CENTRAL CITY — Ina Lee Clark 75, of Central City, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at her residence Ms. Clark was born July 16, 1944, in Casey County. She was a classroom assistant at Indianapolis Public Schools. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Drakesboro.
She is survived by her husband, James Clark; sons, Martin (Okhee) Clark, and Doug (Melanie) Clark; daughter, Tamara (Bill) Wise; grandchildren, Jamie Perry, Denise Perry, Kaylee Clark, William Clark, Adrienne Clark, Michelle Clark, Lane Clark, and Trisha Wise; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Larry Richards, and Tony Richards; and sisters, Audrey Carman , and Ruby Richards.
Service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Tom Stovall officiating and Bro. David Cordial Assisting. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery in Drakesboro. Visitation will be 11 a.m. Tuesday March 17, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online Condolences may be made at www.tucker
