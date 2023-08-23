In Loving Memory of Ina Vivian Carter
With heavy hearts and profound sadness, we announce the passing of Ina Vivian Carter, daughter of the late James A. Jackson, Sr. and Fannie Barker Jackson. Ina passed away Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at The Heartford House, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to shine brightly in the hearts and memories of all who knew her.
She fought the good fight, finished her course, and is now absent from the body and in the presence of the Lord.
Ina accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age and was baptized at Fourth Street Baptist Church where she remained a member until her death. As a child, she loved listening to her grandmother, Callie Carr Barker, read the Bible. She graduated from Western High School in the class of 1953. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
She loved reading the word of God and was LOVINGLY known by her grandchildren as Ma Ina, “My Ina”, and great-grandchildren as Nonnie. Momma/Ma Ina/Nonnie’s generosity knew no bounds; she did not hesitate to share her wisdom with family and friends, and she brought a remarkable light into this world that grew stronger with time.
Family was at the core of Ina’s being, and she leaves behind a loving legacy that will forever shape the lives of her family. Her memory will be cherished by her family and a host of extended family members and friends who held her close to their hearts. Her impact on their lives is immeasurable, and her spirit will undoubtedly live on through the values she instilled in them.
Her memory will be a source of strength, inspiration, and comfort for those fortunate enough to share in her journey. As we mourn her loss, let us also celebrate the vibrant life she lived, the beauty she created, and the love she shared with all.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Carter; her son, Edward McKinney Jackson, Jr.; her grandson, John Thomas Leak, Jr.; and her three sisters, Florence M. Tapp, Anita L. Owsley, and Marietta M. Jackson.
She leaves to cherish her memories four daughters, Patsy J. Leak, Jerri L. Tinsley, Vivian C. (Bill) Johnson, and Benita G. Jackson (Ronnie Johnson); one brother, James A. (Marilyn) Jackson, Jr. of Houston, Texas; nine grandchildren, Arlando (Tina) Tinsley, Chasity (Robert) Johnson, Joseph Tinsley, Marcus (Charmaina) Johnson, Christopher Johnson, Jereeta Tinsley, William Johnson, Jr., Jamison Johnson, and Eric Winston; 12 great-grandchildren, Tavis Tinsley, Terrill Hawkins, Jr., Quorvaughn Tinsley, Quadri Tinsley, Quamari Tinsley, Jeron Tinsley, Dartanyan Tinsley, Qualon Tinsley, J’Nyia Farmer, Jaxson Johnson, Kaitlyn Winston, and Chase Winston; six step-great-grandchildren, Jonathan Hawthorne, Aunjanae Curry, Merlin Powell, Paul Russell, Lexus Hill, and Dymonta Johnson; one great-great-grandson, who she called her Precious Little Angel, Kendrick Hamilton; five step-great-great-grandchildren, Zion Sigei, Zayden Baker, Zayvion Curry, Zuri Hill, and Nick Hawthorne; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; and a very, very, special lifelong friend, Cozetta Hayden Huff of Columbus, Ohio.
Ina Vivian Carter’s light may have dimmed, but its glow will forever linger in the hearts of those who loved her. May she rest in eternal peace. Momma/Ma Ina/Nonnie, we love you!
A funeral service to honor the life of Ina Carter will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Fourth Street Baptist Church, with Dr. George Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Rosehill and Elmwood Cemetery in Owensboro. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Care by McFarland Funeral Home of Owensboro.
Please leave memories and messages of condolence for the family at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
Commented