OLATON — Inez Johnson Hines, 91, died April 24, 2020, at her home.
Inez was a member of Concord Baptist Church and retired from G.E. in Owensboro.
Survivors include her son, Gregory Thomas Hines; and daughter Shirley Ann Hines Lee.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private funeral services will be held at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
