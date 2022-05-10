Inez S. Willis, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born November 1, 1934, in West Haven, Connecticut to the late George and Sylvia Stratton. She attended high school in West Haven, Connecticut, and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Union College. Inez worked in banking most of her life. She was a member of Third Baptist Church where she worked as the librarian. Inez enjoyed reading and loved traveling.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, George Stratton Jr., Alva Simmons, and Lucille Ljungquist.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Frank Willis, and a brother, Ray Stratton, of Farmingdale, Maine.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Western Kentucky for their care of Inez.
Private graveside services will be held at Elmwood Cemetery. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
