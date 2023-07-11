HOPKINSVILLE — Inger Fowlkes Christabel, 63, of Hopkinsville, formerly of Owensboro, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023, while in the care of Christian Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation Center from complications of cancer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alice W. Fowlkes and William Fowlkes.
Inger is survived by her sisters, Paige Simon (Ron) of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Billie Grant (Michael) of Taylor Mill, and Leslie Fowlkes of Owensboro.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
A special thank you goes to the Glenn Family Funeral Home and Crematory for coordinating care and arrangements.
Condolences and memories for Inger’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented