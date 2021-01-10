Iola Odessa Acton, 85, of Owensboro, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Owensboro Regional Health Systems surrounded by her children. She was born Feb. 23, 1935, in White Plains to the late James William Louis Drake and Ora Blanch Bard-Drake. She was a member of Evangelistic Temple Church of God In Christ in Owensboro, where she served as church mother for many years. She was a devoted and loving wife and mother. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, but most of all, she loved serving the Lord. She was a graduate of the Historical African-American Rosenwald High School in Madisonville.
In addition to her parents, Iola was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Ray Acton Sr.; two sons, Eldred Acton and Bryan Acton; an infant daughter; three brothers, Wilford Drake, Eddie Drake and Alford Drake Sr.; and a sister, Delora “DeeDee” Phipps.
She leaves to cherish her memories her son, Renfred Acton of El Centro, California; five daughters, Vita (Kevin) Thompson of Atlanta, Zenda (Ray) Wimsatt and Odette (Keenan) Young, both of Owensboro, Chanda Acton of Evansville, Indiana, and Cosmedia (Bryant) Wheeler of Louisville; one stepson, Oscar R. Acton Jr. of Owensboro; two brothers, Wesley Drake of Owensboro and Phillip (Myrtle) Drake of Greenville; an uncle, William “Bud” Drake of Madisonville; two aunts, Rosa Mae Bard of Greenville and Eula Nichols of Newark, New Jersey; 10 grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; one great-grandson; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
The number attending visitation and service for Iola Odessa Acton shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Her homegoing celebration will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday at McFarland Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. Saturday. She will be laid to rest at Pleasant Point Baptist Cemetery in Pleasant Ridge.
Condolences may be made at www.mcfarlandfh.com. Final Tribute by McFarland Funeral Home.
