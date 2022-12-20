Iona Rearden Simon, 98, of Owensboro, reunited with her loved ones in Heaven Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. She was born August 25, 1924, in Ohio County to the late Ernest Bertram and Clara Catherine Huff Rearden. Iona worked at the National Linen Service for over 25 years as the head seamstress and attended St. Stephen Cathedral. She enjoyed spending her time in the garden and being with her family.
Along with her parents, Iona is preceded in death by her husband, Jerome Simon; children, Jerry Wayne Simon, Donald Neill Simon, and Roger Lynn Simon; and siblings, Truman Rearden, Mary Roby, Helen Coomes, and Herman D. Rearden.
She is survived by her children, Brenda (Terry) Royal, Sharon (Johnny) Layson, Dan (Robin) Simon, and Allen (Peggy) Simon; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Harold Rearden, J.W. Rearden, and Patricia Harrelson; and daughter-in-law, Brenda Marie Simon.
The funeral service will be noon Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., with prayers being said at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Iona Rearden Simon and sign her virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
