Ira Daugherty, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Muhlenberg County native was born December 4, 1939, to the late John E. and Carrie Johnson Daugherty as the youngest of 13 children. Ira served his country in the Marine Corp and then the U.S. Navy as a Seabee, the naval construction battalion. After his discharge, Ira began working construction and eventually for J.P. Rusher Construction and TDK Construction where he helped build the Peabody Coal offices. Peabody hired Ira and he worked for them in maintenance and office services before retiring, after which he worked for Mounts Electric. Ira, AKA “Frog”, was an independent and intelligent man with a quick wit and great sense of humor. He loved working outside in his vegetable garden.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Daugherty was also preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children, Barbara Daugherty; second wife, Lois Daugherty; and sons, David and Don Daugherty.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of nine years, Mildred Daugherty; sons, John Daugherty, Kenny Daugherty (Tracy), and Ron Daugherty (Kim); daughter, Carrie Keown (Dennis); stepsons, Donald Bratcher (Flora Mae), Clarence (Kathy), and Stoy Bratcher; and a bunch of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with visitation from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens with military honors.
