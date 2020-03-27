BEAVER DAM — Ira Glen “Slick” Phelps Jr., 92, of Beaver Dam, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Beaver Dam Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Glen was a truck driver.
He is survived by a sister, Christine Embry.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private services will be held. Burial: Mason Cemetery, Rockport.
Expressions of sympathy: Ira Glen Phelps Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam has been entrusted with the arrangements.
