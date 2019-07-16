Ira Howard, 71, of Utica passed away July 12, 2019, at home. He was born in Ohio County on Jan, 1, 1948, to the late Myron and Juanita Sharp Howard. Ira was a member of New Panther Creek Baptist Church. He retired from Yager Materials and was also a taste tester for Swedish Match. Ira enjoyed gardening, fishing and growing tobacco. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Billy Howard.
Ira is survived by his wife of 48 ½ years, Sharon Howard; children Dewayne (Virginia) Howard, Teresa (Doug) Meyer, Amanda Howard and Raymond Howard; grandchildren Lauren, Ashley, Noah, Emily, Katelyn, Harlan and Jarrin and great-grandchildren Gabriel, Oliver and Liam.
A graveside service at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Fort Knox will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 17.
Messages and memories of condolence for the family of Ira Howard may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
