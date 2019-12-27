LOUISVILLE -- Ira Wilson Guffey, 95, of Louisville, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. He was born in Owensboro to the late Ira Samuel and Ollie Mae Wilson Guffey.
He served his country in the U.S. Navy in the South Pacific theater during World War II and witnessed the signing of the Japanese Instrument of Surrender, marking the end of hostilities from the war. Ira and Betsy kept in touch with his shipmates and their spouses at annual reunions for many years until their numbers grew few. He retired from the Harry Holder Ford dealership. He loved the outdoors and farming on a small scale in his free time. But his lifelong passion was hunting; the sound of his beagle hounds on the trail of a rabbit was music to his ears. He had been a member of Seven Hills, Yellow Creek and Lewis Lane Baptist churches. Ira will be remembered as a loving family man and a good neighbor.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betsy Leibfried Guffey; sisters Beatrice Slaughter, Burdia Hunter and Hazel Gillim.
Survivors include his daughters, Donna Clark of Owensboro, Debra Meng of Louisville and Nancy (Dan) Shuler of Baton Rouge, Louisianna; his son, Mike Guffey of Frankfort, grandchildren Sean Clark and Ryan Clark, both of Owensboro, Ann Taylor Lashbrook of Louisville, Lucy (Daniel) Kaplan of Louisville and Stephen (Lauren) Shuler of Charleston, South Carolina; and a great-grandson, Carter Gray Lashbrook of Louisville.
Private graveside services will be held with burial in Elmwood Cemetery.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences to the family of Ira Guffey can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented